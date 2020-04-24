16 280 foreign students at Bulgaria’s universities – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



There are 16 280 foreign students at Bulgaria’s universities and specialist high schools in the current academic year, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 24.

This is 7.7 per cent of the total number of university and specialist high school students in the 2019/2020 academic year, the NSI said.

The number of foreign students is 5.5 per cent higher than in the 2018/2019 academic year and 43 per cent higher than in the 2015/16 year.

The largest numbers of foreign students are from Greece (23.7 per cent), the United Kingdom (16.1 per cent), Germany (8.8 per cent), Ukraine (6.3 per cent) and Turkey (six per cent), the NSI said.

There are 558 PhD students who are foreigners, 8.7 per cent of the total.

The largest numbers of foreign PhD students are from Greece (19.2 per cent), the Republic of North Macedonia (9.5 per cent) and Albania (nine per cent).

About 4.1 per cent of the total number of PhD students are studying at private institutions. Of them, 103, or 39 per cent, are foreigners, the NSI said.

(Main photo: Mary Gober/freeimages.com)

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

Comments

comments