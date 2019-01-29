Bulgaria government politicians hit back at President Radev’s criticisms

Share this: Facebook

Politicians from Bulgaria’s ruling majority, including the Speaker of Parliament and the Prime Minister as well as members of the Cabinet, have hit back at criticisms levelled by President Roumen Radev.

Radev, elected on the ticket of the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, spelt out a number of criticisms on January 28 in a speech marking two years in office. He attacked the government on a range of issues, from economic performance to the fighter jet acquisition process.

National Assembly Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva, a senior member of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB party, described Radev’s speech as “dark, pessimistic, dull and humiliating Bulgaria”.

All Radev’s speeches were like this, Karayancheva said. “As though they were written to be given by a president of an enemy country who wants to humiliate, overwhelm Bulgaria and take it over,” she said.

Karayancheva poured scorn on Radev saying that early parliamentary elections were inevitable, saying that this contradicted what he had said two months ago. She said that Radev wanted to form a caretaker government so that he could reverse Parliament’s decision to approve negotiations with the US on acquiring F-16 fighter jets.

To continue reading, please click here.

