Bulgaria’s Turgovishte district declares influenza epidemic

The district of Turgovishte in Bulgaria announced a flu epidemic on January 29, declaring that schools would be closed until February 4 inclusive.

The Varna district said that it was extending the “flu vacation” by a week, to February 5.

In the past fortnight, a large majority of Bulgaria’s 28 districts, including capital city Sofia, have declared flu epidemics, closing schools.

In recent days, some districts have declared the flu epidemics over, though others have extended the declarations, keeping schools closed. An example is the Plovdiv district, where schools will now remain closed until February 5 inclusive. Kurdhzali announced on the afternoon of January 29 that the closure of schools was being extended until February inclusive.

Bulgaria’s Education Ministry said on January 29 that a total of 1561 schools across the country were closed because of flu epidemic declarations.

Flu vacations for schools in the districts of Montana and Vratsa took effect on January 29.

(Photo: Iwan Beijes)

