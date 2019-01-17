Flu epidemic declared in Bulgaria’s Pazardzhik district

Share this: Facebook

A flu epidemic was declared in Bulgaria’s Pazardzhik district on January 17, but schools will not be closed.

Pazardzhik is the sixth district in Bulgaria where a flu epidemic has been declared this week, after Pernik, Bourgas, Shoumen, Silistra and Stara Zagora.

Tests at the hospital in Panagyurishte had established that the influenza virus was the AH1N1 strain. Confirmation from the National Reference Laboratory is expected, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

On January 17, Bulgarian media said that three districts – Rousse, Yambol and Smolyan – were “on the verge” of the declaration of flu epidemics.

(Photo: Jeff Osborn/freeimages.com)

