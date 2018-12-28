Poll: Business climate in Bulgaria worsened slightly in December 2018

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) found that the business climate in Bulgaria in December 2018 worsened slightly compared with the previous month.

In December 2018, the total business climate indicator decreased by 0.5 percentage points in comparison with November as a result of the more unfavourable business climate in industry, the NSI said.

The composite indicator ‘business climate in industry’ decreased by 2.7 percentage points mainly due to managers’ more reserved expectations about the business situation of the enterprises over the next six months.

At the same time, their expectations about the activity over the next three months were more favourable.

To continue reading, please click here.

Comments

comments