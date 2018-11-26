Russia attacks, seizes three Ukrainian Navy vessels

Share this: Facebook

Russia fired on two Ukrainian naval ships and rammed a third vessel in the Black Sea on November 25, accusing the Ukrainians of illegally entering what it claims as its territorial waters.

Ukrainian officials say at least six sailors were wounded and denies doing anything wrong – accusing Russia of engaging in military aggression.

“Such actions pose a threat to the security of all states in the Black Sea region and therefore require a clear response from the international community,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said.

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) accuses Ukraine of staging a deliberate provocation.

“Weapons were used with the aim of forcibly stopping the Ukrainian warships. As a result, all three Ukrainian naval vessels were seized in the Russian Federation’s territorial waters in the Black Sea,” an FSB statement said.

