Poroshenko urges parliament to approve martial law today after Russia attacks in Azov Sea

At an emergency meeting late on the night of November 25, the Military Cabinet passed a resolution to impose a martial law in Ukraine in the wake of an attack on and seizure of Ukrainian Navy boats by the Russian coast guard in the neutral waters of the Azov Sea earlier the same day.

President Petro Poroshenko said he would appeal to the Ukrainian parliament on November 26 to approve his declaration of martial law, which could lead to widespread compulsory military service, restrictions on media and public demonstrations and suspension of elections, among other measures. Andriy Parubiy, speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, said that parliament will convene at 4pm on November 26.

