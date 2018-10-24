Visa liberalisation for Kosovo may be delayed

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Citizens of Kosovo are waiting for the visa regime to be liberalised by the European Union, but this process may be delayed.

Minister of European Integration Dhurata Hoxha says that if the majority of necessary votes for the liberalisation of visas in the EU Council of Ministers is not secured, then the voting which is scheduled to take place in December 2018 may be delayed until a majority is secured.

Deputy Prime Minister Enver Hoxhaj has criticised EU member countries which are hesitating to vote in favour of the decision.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: gi-de.com)

Comments

comments