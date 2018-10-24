Bulgarian Parliament rejects vote of no confidence over health care

Share this: Facebook

The motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s cabinet, tabled by the opposition socialists on the topic of the government’s alleged failures in the health care sector, was defeated in a vote on October 24.

The motion was defeated by 133 votes opposed, 99 in favour and no abstentions.

In addition to Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB and the junior partners in the ruling coalition, the nationalist United Patriots group, the government was also backed by Volya, the smallest party in the current National Assembly. The votes in favour of the motion came entirely from the socialists and the predominantly ethnic Turk Movement for Rights and Freedoms.

This was the third motion of no confidence in Borissov’s government tabled by the socialists since he took office as head of government for the third time in May 2017.

On June 29 2018, a motion of no confidence on the grounds of supposed failings in the security sector was defeated by 131 to 104 votes.

On January 25, a motion of no confidence over alleged corruption was defeated by 131 to 103.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

