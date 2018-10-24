More than 20.9 million tourists have visited Greece so far in 2018

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Tourism continues to grow in Greece in 2018, according to official Bank of Greece data that showed an 11.6 per cent increase in incoming tourism traffic between January and August 2018, with a total of 20.9 million travellers.

This led to an 11.1 per cent increased tourism revenue, translated into 11.8 billion euro.

This development is due to a 14.4 per cent increase in EU28 residents’ revenue, which was 8.175 billion euro, as receipts from non-EU-28 residents declined by 36.7 per cent and amounted to 1.997 billion euro.

Earnings from residents of the euro area countries increased by 14.5 per cent to 5.215 billion euro, while EU28 non-euro area residents recovered by 16.1 per cent, and amounted to 3,008 billion euro.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments