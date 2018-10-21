Visiting UAE, Bulgarian PM Borissov emphasises boosting trade and economic ties

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov sees this year’s mutual opening of embassies in Abu Dhabi and Sofia as among the positive steps in intensifying co-operation between his country and the United Arab Emirates.

This is according to a Bulgarian government statement on October 21 after Borissov held talks in Abu Dhabi with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE’s armed forces.

Borissov also pointed to his visit, described in the statement as the first such visit at this level in the history of Bulgaria’s bilateral relations with the UAE.

He said that given that as of 2018, there were no permanent diplomatic representations in both country’s capitals, it was important to further develop political dialogue to open the way for further fruitful co-operation.

Borissov emphasised the development of trade and economic ties and investments, where he saw “serious untapped potential,” according to the statement.

He said that good opportunities could be sought through a more intense work of the intergovernmental joint commission on economic co-operation.

Borissov described the business climate in Bulgaria as favourable, saying that the government worked purposefully to achieve this. He said that the successful development of high tech and innovation was a promising area.

In addition, the UAE has shown investment interest in the Western Balkans in recent years in areas where Bulgaria also has opportunities, the statement said.

“With all my heart, I would like the ties between our two countries to develop and strengthen,” Al-Nahyan said, according to the Bulgarian government statement.

Al-Nahyan also noted strategic interests in the sphere of economy, agriculture, construction, technology and the military industry.

He also paid special attention to the transport corridors that Borissov has negotiated with other Balkan countries, the statement said.

Borissov said that a high-level co-operation council between Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia and Greece will be held in Bulgaria in early November to discuss the issues surrounding the development of the region, including the topic of transport corridors.

Bulgaria and the UAE should use all the advantages of their strategic location in their regions and play the role of a “door” for investments and export interests, respectively to Europe and the Gulf.

Borissov confirmed Bulgaria’s interest in building an effective partnership with the UAE in an important area such as security, the statement said.

(Photos: government.bg)

