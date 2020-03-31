Bulgaria issues hazardous weather warning over snow forecast for April 1

Written by on March 31, 2020 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Bulgaria issues hazardous weather warning over snow forecast for April 1

Bulgaria has issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather because of a forecast of heavy snow in two districts on April 1.

The districts are Blagoevgrad and Smolyan in southern Bulgaria.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued for 17 districts because of expected snowfalls.

The districts are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Sliven, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo, Lovech, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Sofia – both the district and the city, Pernik and Kyustendil.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency)

Comments

comments

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292