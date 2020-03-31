Bulgaria issues hazardous weather warning over snow forecast for April 1

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria has issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather because of a forecast of heavy snow in two districts on April 1.

The districts are Blagoevgrad and Smolyan in southern Bulgaria.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued for 17 districts because of expected snowfalls.

The districts are Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Sliven, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo, Lovech, Plovdiv, Pazardzhik, Sofia – both the district and the city, Pernik and Kyustendil.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency)

