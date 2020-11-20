Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 119 more deaths, active cases rise to 78 459

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 119 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 2649, according to the November 20 daily report by the national information system.

The number of active cases has risen by the past day by 2933 to a total of 78 459.

There are 5878 patients in hospital, an increase of 249 in the past day. A total of 344 are in intensive care, an increase of 31.

A hundred and fifty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 4489.

Of 10 311 PCR tests done in the past 24 hours, 3899 proved positive. To date, 114 435 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 977 are in the city of Sofia, 360 in the district of Plovdiv and 255 in the district of Varna.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 189, Bourgas 241, Veliko Turnovo 62, Vidin 27, Vratsa 118, Gabrovo 119, Dobrich 60, Kurdzhali 16, Kyustendil 113, Lovech 48, Montana 64, Pazardzhik 96, Pernik 81, Pleven 128, Razgrad 44, Rousse 152, Silistra 76, Sliven 96, Smolyan 13, Sofia district 134, Stara Zagora 195, Turgovishte 14, Haskovo 80, Shoumen 80 and Yambol 61.

A total of 847 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total of 33 327.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!