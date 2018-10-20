Bulgaria’s highest peak, Mount Musala, gets first snow of autumn 2018

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The highest peak in the Balkans, Mount Musala in Bulgaria, got its first snow of autumn 2018 on October 20.

This is not the first snow of autumn 2018 in Bulgaria. A light dusting fell on Botev Peak in the Stara Planina mountain range on September 25.

The October 20 snowfall on the 2925m altitude Mount Musala and some of Bulgaria’s other high mountain peaks came as forecasters predicted that the end of the weekend would bring lower temperatures.

Across Bulgaria in the week beginning on October 22, maximum temperatures were forecast to average between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius.

On October 20, weather forecasts said that there would be snow at altitudes of more than 2100m, with the maximum temperature on Musala and other high peaks at zero degrees. The Mountain Rescue Service advised against hikes in the mountains.

Rain was forecast for Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on October 21 and 22, with maximum highs of 15 degrees. Plovdiv was forecast to see partly cloudy skies, with highs of 20 and 18 over those two days. At the Black Sea, Varna was set for cloudy skies, clearing to partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures of 19 degrees on Sunday and Monday. Rain was forecast for Bourgas on Sunday, with a maximum high of 19, followed by partly cloudy skies and a high of 19 on Monday.

(Photo: Facebook/Mount Musala)

Comments

comments