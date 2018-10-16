Bulgaria’s Trade Register seeks to avert new shutdown with servers tender

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Trade Register was running out of data storage space and risked going offline within three weeks, prompting the Registry Agency to call a public tender for the acquisition of new servers.

The agency called the tender on October 12, a notice on its website showed, by inviting four companies to negotiate directly, rather than holding an open call for bids.

In explanation of its decision, the Registry Agency said that the server failure that prompted the temporary shutdown of the register in August has resulted in limited storage space.

Currently, the register had 30 terabytes of free storage in its data centre (and a further 20 terabytes in its backup data centre), which would only allow for normal operations for 20 days, given that the register uploads about 1.5 terabytes of data a day.

To ensure continued operations, the register required at least 120 terabytes of additional storage, the Registry Agency said. The tender’s projected costs were set at 190 000 leva, or about 97 000 euro.

The Trade Register houses data that Bulgarian companies and non-profit entities are required by law to declare, such as ownership and management details, registration information and annual reports, among others.

(Photo: jainapoorv/freeimages.com)

