Bulgaria annual CPI records 3.6% inflation in September

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 3.6 per cent inflation in September, unchanged from the previous month, according to data released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on September 13.

The annual CPI inflation matched the level last seen in February 2013, as it continues on the upward trend after years of deflationary pressure. The monthly inflation was 0.3 per cent in September, up from 0.1 per cent in August.

Food prices were up 1.5 per cent compared to a month earlier and non-food prices were 0.4 per cent higher, while services prices dropped by 1.4 per cent. Compared to September 2017, food prices were 3.1 per cent higher, while non-food prices rose by 3.6 per cent and services prices were up 4.1 per cent.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, recorded a drop of 0.3 per cent on a monthly basis, while the annual harmonised CPI in September showed a 3.6 per cent increase, down 0.1 percentage point from a month earlier.

Food and beverage prices were 2.6 per cent higher, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing has increased by 3.8 per cent and transportation costs were 6.1 per cent higher compared to a year earlier. The three categories account for about 49.7 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Photo: svilen001/sxc.hu)

Comments

comments