Serbia: Aleksandar Vucic ready to ‘protect peace’ in north Kosovo

In an open letter to Serbs in Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said Pristina will “not lift a finger” to establish the agreed-upon Community of Serb Municipalities in Kosovo.

The association is designed to give Serb-majority municipalities in Kosovo limited autonomous powers. The plan resulted from the European Union’s 2013 Brussels Agreement, which is intended to normalize relations between Serbia and Kosovo, but the proposal has been on hold since then.

Saturday is the deadline by which the Kosovo government is supposed to finish the first draft of the statute for the association. Pristina has insisted the deadline will be met, but Vucic expressed doubt.

“All the warnings and suspicions that I have been expressing the whole time are being confirmed and are coming true,” Vucic said in the letter, a translation of which was provided by Serbian broadcaster b92. “Pristina will not lift a finger… to form the Community of Serb Municipalities.”

(Aleksandar Vucic photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

