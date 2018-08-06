Greek government replaces police, fire chiefs following Attica wildfires

Share this: Facebook

As the death toll from the devastating Attica fires climbed to 91, the Greek government is showing who will be held responsible for the apparent mistakes made during the handling of the firefighting effort.

Having come under heavy fire from the press and opposition, the Tsipras administration decided to replace the chiefs of the Greek Police and the Fire Brigade. An announcement on Sunday named Vasileios Matthaipoulos head of the fire service, with Aristides Antrikopoulos being appointed head of police.

On Friday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras accepted the resignation of Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Toskas.

