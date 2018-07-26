Bulgarian PM Borissov: Ruling coalition is stable

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s ruling coalition is stable and the misunderstandings have been smoothed out, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on July 26 after the second emergency meeting in two days of the coalition council of parties in government.

The meetings were held against a background of open tensions in government minority partner the United Patriots, which also have led to differences with Borissov’s GERB party on some issues.

The July 26 meeting was attended by Borissov, the leader of the parliamentary group of GERB Tsvetan Tsvetanov, and United Patriots co-leaders Volen Siderov, Krassimir Karakachanov and Valeri Simeonov.

Borissov said that to avoid inconsistencies on stances on legislation between GERB and the United Patriots groups in the future, a timetable for regular meetings between the parliamentary groups had been drawn up.

“I do not think we have a controversial topic that we cannot resolve with the necessary compromise in the interest of society,” Borissov said.

He said that the motives for legislation about which there had been disputes, as well as how to respond to the veto earlier this week by President Roumen Radev of the amendments to the Privatisation and Post-Privatisation Control Act veto, had been clarified.

Karakachanov said that the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party need not expect early parliamentary elections, and could go off on summer holiday and work on their tans.

Comments

comments