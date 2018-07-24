Bulgaria completes dredging project to deepen Danube for shipping

Share this: Facebook

A 42-day project to deepen a stretch of the Danube River to ease the passage of shipping in the most critical part of the Bulgarian part of the river has been completed, the country’s Transport Ministry said on July 24.

As a result of the dredging, the depth of the shipping lane has been increased by more than 100cm.

The dredging took place in terms of a contract between the ministry, the Danube Research and Maintenance executive agency, and Cosmos Shipping, which was chosen as the contractor in February 2018 after a bidding process.

The contract was to a value of 6.7 million leva (about 3.42 million euro) and includes a guarantee of the maintenance of the river level for a period of three years.

