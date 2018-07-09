More than 200 Bulgarian 18-year-olds get free rail passes in new EU scheme

Share this: Facebook

More than 200 Bulgarian 18-year-olds are getting free rail passes to travel Europe on almost any train this summer, part of a new initiative by the European Commission.

The European Commission earmarked 12 million euro to provide between 20 000 to 30 000 young Europeans turning 18 this year with a free Interrail pass, which allows the user to travel across Europe on almost any train.

More than 1000 people in Bulgaria submitted online applications, Bulgarian National Radio reported the European Commission as saying.

Those who have not got passes should not lose hope, because a second series of tickets will be issued at a later stage.

