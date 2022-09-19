Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 30 deaths, 3469 new cases

The deaths of 30 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 37 676, according to figures posted on September 19 on the unified information portal.

A total of 3469 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 251 669.

In the past week, the number of active cases has decreased by 1272, from 11 424 to 10152.

As of the September 19 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 101.42 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 121.8 a week ago.

There are 568 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 59 fewer than a week ago.

There are 31 in intensive care, four fewer than the figure in the September 12 report.

A total of 35 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 25 725.

A total of 4 536 305 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 5955 in the past week.

The report said that 2 070 966 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 644 in the past week.

A total of 877 629 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 5065 in the past week, while 70 074 have received a second booster dose, including 3399 in the past week.

