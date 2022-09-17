Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast strong winds

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather because of forecast strong winds for 11 districts for September 18.

The 11 districts are Varna, Dobrich, Shoumen, Silistra, Razgrad, Turgovishte, Rousse, Sliven, Veliko Turnovo, Pleven and Vratsa.

Of the remaining districts in Sofia, 15 are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather on Sunday, also because of forecast strong winds, while two districts – Kurdzhali and Smolyan – are Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

Weather forecasters said that maximum temperatures for Sunday would be 17 degrees Celsius in Sofia, 22 in Plovdiv, 22 in Varna, 24 in Bourgas and 20 in Rousse.

