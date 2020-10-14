Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 8 new deaths, 633 more active cases, 259 new cases in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Bulgaria has risen by 785 in the past 24 hours, after 5819 PCR tests were done, according to the October 14 daily report by the national information system.

The death toll in Bulgaria among those who tested positive for Covid-19 has risen by eight to a total of 923, the report said.

The number of active cases has risen by 633 to a total of 8712.

The number of patients in hospital has risen to 1307. Sixty-four are in intensive care.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has risen by 50 in the past 24 hours to 1415 to date.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, the largest number are in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, 259, followed by the district of Plovdiv, 87.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 82, Bourgas 31, Varna 27, Veliko Turnovo 12, Vratsa 11, Gabrovo two, Dobrich eight, Kurdzhali 20, Kyustendil six, Lovech six, Montana 19, Pazardzhik 16, Pernik nine, Pleven 12, Razgrad 19, Rousse 19, Silistra four, Sliven 16, Smolyan six, Sofia district 11, Stara Zagora 35, Turgovishte six, Haskovo 14, Shoumen 39 and Yambol nine.

A total of 164 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 16 139.

To date, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases, a total of 25 774 people in Bulgaria have tested positive for new coronavirus.

