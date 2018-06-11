Early summer 2018 sees ‘record’ jump in fuel prices in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

The prices of fuel in Bulgaria have risen significantly in just a month, noticeably sharply even though it is traditional for prices to rise as summer begins, bringing higher demand as motorists head to the coast on holiday.

According to website Fuelo, which details fuel prices in Bulgaria, prices are 20 to 30 stotinki higher than at the same time in 2017. Reports described this as a “record” jump in prices.

Between mid-May and the first fortnight of June 2018, average prices have increased by seven to eight stotinki a litre.

On June 8, the average price of A95 petrol – used in many light cars – in Bulgaria was 2.23 leva a litre, while diesel cost 2.25 leva a litre.

Between the beginning of January 2018 and mid-April, fuel in Bulgaria cost an average 2.08 to 2.089 leva a litre.

Apart from the usual factor of the approach of Bulgaria’s summer holiday season, oil prices on international markets have risen this year.

According to the website, petrol is most expensive in the Shoumen region, at 2.34 leva a litre for A95 and 2.38 leva a litre for diesel. In Blagoevgrad, the most commonly-used motor fuels cost between 2.25 and 2.30 leva a litre.

In Bulgaria’s city of Rousse on the Danube, the average fuel price is 18 stotinki lower than the national average, but there are wide variations between the prices asked by major fuel stations and those at small fuel stations.

In Sofia, some fuel stations are offering prices of 2.18 to 2.19 leva, but the region of the capital city also has seen an appreciation in prices.

(Photo: Ramzi Hashisho/freeimages.com)

