Bulgaria’s exports rose 3.5% in January – April 2018 – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Exports from Bulgaria in January to April 2018 were 3.5 per cent higher than in the first four months of 2017, and added up to 16.6 billion leva, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on June 11, citing preliminary figures.

In April 2018, Bulgaria’s total exports – meaning, to both non-EU and fellow EU countries – added up to 4.1 billion leva, about 6.8 per cent higher than in April 2017, the NSI said.

The total value of all goods imported into Bulgaria in January – April 2018 amounted to 19 731.8 million leva (at CIF prices), or 5.8 per cent more than January – April 2017.

In April 2018, total imports increased by 6.2 per cent compared to April 2017 and added up to 4973.4 million leva.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Julien Hoste/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments