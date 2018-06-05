Bulgarian Traffic Police join in EU-wide operation against drink-driving

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgarian Traffic Police are conducting a countrywide operation to check motorists for drink-driving or driving under the influence of illegal narcotics, the Interior Ministry said.

The operation, which continues until June 10, is part of an operation being carried out throughout all European Union countries by the members of the European Traffic Police Service Network (TISPOL).

The Bulgarian Interior Ministry said that one of three major causes of accidents on Europe’s roads is drink-driving and driving under the influence of illegal drugs.

In the course of the inspections, police also will check for obligatory third-party liability insurance and whether motorists have unpaid traffic fines, the ministry said.

Bulgaria has the second-highest road death rate in the EU, according to the most recent statistics for the bloc. Drink-driving is one of the major causes, along with speeding and reckless overtaking.

Comments

comments