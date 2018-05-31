Bulgaria’s unemployment rate falls again, to 5.1% in April 2018 – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria has decreased again, to 5.1 per cent in April 2018, and again is below the average for the European Union.

This is according to figures released on May 31 by EU statistics agency Eurostat.

The April 2018 unemployment rate in Bulgaria represented about 177 000 people. In April 2017, there were about 188 000 jobless people in the country, an unemployment rate of 6.3 per cent.

The youth unemployment rate in Bulgaria in April 2018 was 10.1 per cent, down from 13.9 per cent in April 2017.

