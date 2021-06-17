New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in May 2021 up 76.5% y/y – ACEA

Share this: Facebook

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in May 2021 added up to 1989, an increase of 76.5 per cent compared with May 2020, according to figures released on June 17 by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

These figures come against the background of the 69 per cent decrease in May 2020 compared with May 2019, an impact of the Covid-19 crisis. In May 2019, there were 3641 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria.

ACEA said that new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to May 2021 added up to 9973, an increase of 26.6 per cent compared with January to May 2020.

The January to May 2020 figure had been 47.7 per cent lower than that for January to May 2019, according to figures released by ACEA on June 17 last year.

In May 2021, passenger car registrations in the European Union rose by 53.4 per cent compared to last year, totalling 891 665 units, ACEA said.

“Nevertheless, last month’s result is still far below the 1.2 million cars that were sold in May 2019,” the association said.

The national markets saw strong volume gains, with Spain posting the biggest increase (177.8 per cent).

The EU’s three other key car markets also did well in May: France 46.4 per cent, Italy 43 per cent and Germany 37.2 per cent.

From January to May 2021, EU demand for new cars increased by 29.5 per cent to reach 4.3 million units registered in total.

The steep declines in the first two months of 2021 were counterbalanced by rises in March, April and May.

Each of the four major markets posted double-digit percentage increases so far this year: Italy (62.8 per cent), France (50.1 per cent), Spain (40 per cent) and Germany (12.8 per cent), ACEA said.

