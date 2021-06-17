Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 25 deaths, 0.78% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



In the past 24 hours, a total of 25 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 17 957, according to the June 17 daily report by the national information system.

Of 12 171 tests, 95 – about 0.78 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 420 749 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 10 757 active cases, a decrease of 994 in the past 24 hours.

According to the national information system report, in the past 24 hours, 1064 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 392 035.

There are 1954 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 143 in the past day, with 227 in intensive care, a decrease of 14 over the same period.

The report said that in the past 24 hours, two medical personnel in Bulgaria tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to date to 13 435, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 1 619 744 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 17 626 in the past day.

So far, 724 218 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose, or a jab from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 10 974 people on June 16.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!