New car sales in Bulgaria rose in first four months of 2018 – ACEA

New car registrations in Bulgaria in the first four months of 2018 added up to 11 188, an increase of 23 per cent compared with the 9086 new registrations in January to April 2017, according to data released on May 17 by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

In April 2018, there were 2852 new car registrations in Bulgaria, up from the 2479 recorded in April 2017, ACEA said.

The association said that in April 2018, the EU passenger car market showed a strong return to growth, increasing by 9.6 per cent after demand declined in March. A total of 1 306 273 new cars were registered in April.

All five major EU markets saw substantial increases: Spain (+12.3 per cent) and the United Kingdom (+10.4 per cent) recorded the strongest growth, followed by France (+nine per cent), Germany (+eight per cent) and Italy (+6.5 per cent).

From January to April 2018, demand for new cars in the EU increased by 2.7 per cent, driven by April’s robust growth, ACEA said.

Car registrations went up in Spain (+11.0 per cent), Germany (+five per cent) and France (+4.4 per cent), but demand for new cars contracted in the UK (‐8.8 per cent).

The new EU member states performed very well so far in 2018, with registrations increasing by 12.5 per cent. Overall, 5 478 442 new passenger cars were registered in the EU during the first four months of the year, ACEA said.

