Romanian embassy in Israel to be moved to Jerusalem

The US is the US, but what happens when an EU member state decides to act divisively and disobey the bloc’s accord?

Romania might get into trouble over its April 18 decision to follow the American example and transfer its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The announcement – ahead of an official government one – was made by the ruling Social Democrat Party’s (PSD) leader.

Liviu Dragnea spoke to Antena 3 television on April 19, saying that “The decision has been taken (…), the procedures are beginning”. Euractiv.com and AFP international news agency report that, according to Romania’s strong man, “PSD Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă’s government agreed Wednesday on ‘the start of procedures with a view to the transfer of the embassy to Jerusalem’.”

To continue reading, please click here.

