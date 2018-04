Share this: Facebook

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that his country will hold snap elections on June 24 2018.

Moments after his meeting with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chairman, Devlet Bahceli, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced snap presidential and parliamentary polls.

