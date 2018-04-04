Radev on Russia: As EU presidency, Bulgaria must have a policy of ‘dialogue and balance’

Share this: Facebook

As holder of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Bulgaria should pursue a policy of dialogue and balance, President Roumen Radev said on April 4 in a comment on relations with Russia.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Sofia with his Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, Radev said that Bulgaria was a loyal member of the EU and Nato.

Radev, who was responding to a question about the case of the nerve agent poisoning in Salisbury in the UK of double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, said that “in order to take further action, we need clear and indisputable evidence”.

