Greek PM Tsipras says clean exit from bailout programme is in sight

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras addressed on March 28 a Regional Conference in Thessaloniki on the Reconstruction of Production for Central Macedonia, during which he extensively referred to the government’s crucial talks with international creditors to conclude the country’s bailout program in August 2018.

According to the PM, Greece is consistently meeting agreed targets and could look to the future with optimism, since the path to a “clean exit” from the bailout was finally open. The 4th review of the bailout programne will be critical in achieving the goal of concluding the bailout timely and without outstanding deliverables being left for later.

