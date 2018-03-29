About two-thirds of Bulgarians describe their health as ‘very good or good’ – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

About 65.8 per cent of Bulgarians described their health as “very good or good”, a percentage a little below the EU average of 67.5 per cent, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on March 29.

Reporting findings from 2016, Eurostat said that 23.2 per cent of Bulgarians described their health as “fair” while 11 per cent said that it was “bad or very bad”.

Across the EU, less than a tenth (8.8 per cent) assessed their level of health as bad or very bad in the same year, Eurostat said.

The classification included five levels of self-perceived health status: very good, good, fair, bad and very bad.

Men tended to rate their health better than women, with 70.1 per cent of men aged 16 or over in the EU perceiving their health as very good or good in 2016, compared to 65.2 per cent for women.

Among the EU member states, the highest share of the population aged 16 or over who perceived their health as good or very good was recorded in Ireland (82.8 per cent), ahead of Cyprus (78.7 per cent), the Netherlands (75.9 per cent), Sweden (75.1 per cent), Greece (74 per cent), Belgium (73.7 per cent), Malta (72.9 per cent) and Spain (72.5 per cent).

On the other hand, almost one in five people aged 16 or over perceived their health as bad or very bad in Croatia (18.7 per cent), followed by Lithuania (16.9 per cent), Portugal (15.9 per cent), Latvia (15.6 per cent), Estonia (14.4 per cent), Poland (13.6 per cent) and Hungary (13.2 per cent), Eurostat said.

