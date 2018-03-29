Business climate in Bulgaria improved in March 2018 – poll

Share this: Facebook

A regular monthly poll by Bulgaria’s National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that managers see the business climate in the country as having improved slightly in March 2018.

In March 2018, the total business climate indicator increased by 0.7 percentage points compared with February, the NSI said on March 29.

There was more optimism in Bulgaria’s construction and retail trades, while in industry, the indicator was similar to that in February. Only in the service sector was the indicator lower.

(Photo: ela23/freeimages.com)

