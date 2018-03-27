Serbian List leaves Kosovo’s government

Share this: Facebook

The chairman of the Serbian List, Goran Rakic said that the Serbs will no longer be part of the government of Kosovo. He said that the government in Pristina will no longer be supported by the Serbian List.

Rakic made these declarations on Tuesday in Belgrade, following a meeting with the president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, a day after the arrest of Marko Djuric in the north of Kosovo.

“We’re all witnesses of yesterday’s events in Mitrovica and the violence against the representatives of Kosovo. As legal representatives of the Serbs in Kosovo, we need to react about this. What happened yesterday was terrifying for all of us. Special police units intervened brutally. The Serb List will leave the government and it will no longer have our support”, he said.

