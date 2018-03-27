Serb party quits the Kosovo government

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Kosovo Serb minority party says it will withdraw from the Kosovo government after the dramatic arrest of a senior Serb politician. The move could spell the end of Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj’s term in office.

Kosovo Serb leader Goran Rakic made the announcement Tuesday following a meeting with Serbian President Aleksander Vucic in Belgrade.

“The Serb List will withdraw from the government and Kosovar institutions,” Rakic told journalists at a press conference.

The decision comes a day after heavily armed Kosovar police detained senior Serb politician Marko Djuric in Mitrovica, a volatile, mostly Serb city in northern Kosovo.

To continue reading, please visit dw.de

Comments

comments