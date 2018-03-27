Dossier Commission: Julia Kristeva worked for Bulgaria’s communist-era secret service State Security

Bulgarian philospher, psychoanalyst, linguist and author Julia Kristeva, who lived in France from the mid-1960s, was an agent and collaborator with Bulgaria’s communist-era secret service State Security, the Dossier Commission said on March 27 2018.

The Dossier Commission is empowered by law to examine the records to announce whether people in various categories of public life had worked for State Security or the military intelligence arm of the Bulgarian People’s Army.

The commission said that Kristeva, born in Sliven in Bulgaria in June 1941, had been recruited by a senior lieutenant Ivan Bozhikov in June 1971.

With the code name Sabina, she worked as an agent and secret collaborator for the first department of State Security, which was in charge of intelligence regarding the artistic and creative world and the mass media.

The record as announced by the Dossier Commission did not show on which date she had ceased to work for State Security.

Part of the Tel Quel intellectual movement, Kristeva worked alongside Roland Barthes, Jacques Derrida, Tsvetan Todorov, Claude Lévi-Strauss, Jacques Lacan and Lucien Goldman. A professor at the University Paris Diderot, she also had a chair at one of the most prestigious universities in the United States, Columbia University in New York. Foreign Policy magazine ranked her as among the 100 greatest thinkers of the 20th century.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments