Bulgarian railways announces advance sales of tickets for trains at Orthodox Easter holidays

Bulgarian state railways BDZ is to start on March 26 advance sales of tickets for the Orthodox Christian Easter holidays.

The sales are for tickets on what the railways classifies as “fast trains”. The period for advance sales of tickets normally is five days, but BDZ customarily lengthens this period ahead of major holidays such as Easter.

While Protestants and Roman Catholics celebrate Easter in 2018 on April 1, for Orthodox Christians this year Easter Sunday is on April 8.

Additional carriages are to be added to trains travelling on the country’s main routes at Easter.

BDZ said that advance sales of tickets and seat reservations would be available at all railway stations and BDZ offices in Bulgaria.

Inquiries about the availability of tickets may be made at ticket offices, information counters and by phoning 0700 10 200, BDZ said.

For some trains, it would be possible to buy tickets online, paying using the most widely-used credit and debit cards, the state railways said. The system is available on the official website of Holding BDZ EAD – www.bdz.bg, as well as at the e-mail address http://bdztickets.com.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

