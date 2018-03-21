Bulgarian government to raise prison warders’ pay after protests

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian government is to provide 15 million leva (about 7.66 million euro) for increases to the salaries of prison staff, Justice Minister Tsetska Tsacheva said after a Cabinet meeting on March 21.

This followed a meeting on March 20 between Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov, Tsacheva and representatives of prison warders’ trade unions.

The additional funds allocated should serve to increase the basic monthly salaries and equalise the amounts paid for specific service activities with those in the Ministry of Interior.

(Photo: Miguel Saavedra)

