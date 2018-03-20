European Commission invites municipalities to register for free Wi-Fi scheme

The European Commission launched the WiFi4EU web portal on March 20, saying that as of now, municipalities all over Europe are invited to register their details ahead of the first call for projects in mid-May, for the chance to benefit from EU financing to build free public wireless internet hotspots.

The WiFi4EU programme offers vouchers worth 15 000 euro for municipalities to set up Wi-Fi hotspots in public spaces, including libraries, museums, public parks, squares.

As stated by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, the WiFi4EU initiative aims at connecting “every European village and every city with free wireless internet access around the main centres of public life by 2020.”

Municipalities can use the WiFi4EU vouchers to purchase and install Wi-Fi equipment (wireless access points) in their chosen centres of local public life. Costs for maintaining the network will be covered by the municipality.

Vice-President for the Digital Single Market Andrus Ansip said: “By opening the WiFi4EU portal today, we are taking a concrete step towards helping municipalities provide free Wi-Fi. While this is important progress, I also strongly encourage the European Parliament and Council to conclude work on the proposed telecoms code to ensure high-speed connectivity across the whole of the EU. This includes Europe-wide co-ordination of spectrum, and forcefully stimulating investments in the high-capacity networks that Europe needs.

Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel added: “The WiFi4EU initiative will give thousands of Europeans free internet access in public spaces across the EU.

“Thanks to the WiFi4EU programme, local communities will be empowered to bring connectivity closer to citizens, allowing them to fully benefit from the endless opportunities of digitisation. It is a concrete step towards the realisation of the Digital Single Market,” she said.

The European Commission said that 120 million euro is available from the EU budget until 2020 to fund equipment for public free Wi-Fi services in up to 8000 municipalities in all member states as well as Norway and Iceland.

