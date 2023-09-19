EC proposes further extension of temporary protection for people fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine

The European Commission (EC) is proposing to further extend the temporary protection for people fleeing Russia’s aggression against Ukraine from March 4 2024 to March 3 2025, the EC said on September 19.

“This will provide certainty and support for more than four million persons enjoying protection across the EU,” the Commission said.

The EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive on March 4 2022 with a unanimous decision by member states and it was automatically extended by one year.

“The Commission considers that the reasons for temporary protection persist and that the temporary protection should therefore be prolonged as a necessary and appropriate response to the current, volatile situation, which is not yet conducive to the safe and durable return of those enjoying temporary protection in the EU,” the EC said.

The EC said that since the activation of the temporary protection , only a week after Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, member states showed unprecedented solidarity with Ukrainian people, not only by welcoming them in their countries, but also by making concrete efforts to facilitate their inclusion in society.

The EC proposal will now have to be adopted by the Council of the EU.

The temporary protection directive provides immediate protection and access to rights in the EU, including residency rights, access to the labour market, housing, social welfare assistance, medical and other assistance.

It also helps to prevent overwhelming pressure on national asylum systems and allows EU countries to manage arrivals in an orderly and effective way, the EC said.

