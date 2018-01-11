Greece’s PPC close to an agreement to acquire energy trader and supplier EDS Group

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The Greek national power generation company, Public Power Corporation (PPC) within the framework of its business strategic planning, a main aspect of which is the further development of the company in the Balkans, has announced that is in an advanced stage for the acquisition of the EDS Group, a leading company in the electricity trading and supply sector in Macedonia.

EDS, which was founded in 2012, owns subsidiaries in Serbia, Slovakia and Kosovo. EDS Group is a member of the Hungarian Power Exchange (HUPX) and has electricity trading licences in Serbia, Kosovo, Croatia, Bulgaria and Hungary. EDS Group currently provides electricity to large industries and businesses with a customer portfolio of 320MW or the 40 per cent of corporations with more than 50 employees.

To continue reading, please click here.

(Photo: Joe Slomek/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments