Greece’s PPC close to an agreement to acquire energy trader and supplier EDS Group

The Greek national power generation company, Public Power Corporation (PPC) within the framework of its business strategic planning, a main aspect of which is the further development of the company in the Balkans, has announced that is in an advanced stage for the acquisition of the EDS Group, a leading company in the electricity trading and supply sector in Macedonia.

EDS, which was founded in 2012, owns subsidiaries in Serbia, Slovakia and Kosovo. EDS Group is a member of the Hungarian Power Exchange (HUPX) and has electricity trading licences in Serbia, Kosovo, Croatia, Bulgaria and Hungary. EDS Group currently provides electricity to large industries and businesses with a customer portfolio of 320MW or the 40 per cent of corporations with more than 50 employees.

