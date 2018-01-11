European Commission, Bulgarian government to hold joint session on January 12

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Jean-Claude Juncker’s European Commission and the ministers of the Bulgarian government will have a joint session on January 12 at the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, the morning after the country formally assumes the Presidency of the Council of the EU.

They will hold three parallel cluster meetings on topics related to the Bulgarian Presidency’s priorities and the European Agenda.

Commissioners and Cabinet ministers will discuss issues in the areasof foreign affairs, security and defence, migration and justice; inclusive and stable Europe, close to the citizens; competitive, innovative and digital Europe.

Keynote speakers for the three sessions are Deputy Prime Ministers Ekaterina Zaharieva and Tomislav Donchev, as well as Bulgaria’s Minister in Charge of the EU Presidency, Lilyana Pavlova.

Immediately after the discussions, a plenary session will take place of the Commissioners and the Bulgarian government with the participation of Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and Juncker, where the results of the discussions will be presented. Juncker and Borissov will hold a joint news conference.

Juncker’s programme includes individual meetings with the President of Bulgaria Roumen Radev, the Speaker of the National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva and with Borissov.

The College of Commissioners will meet with the presiding body of the National Assembly of Bulgaria.

Comments

comments