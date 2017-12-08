Bulgaria on Erdogan’s Lausanne Treaty controversy: Talk about borders not beneficial to regional stability

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry reacted on December 8 to Turkish president Erdogan’s statement in Athens that Turkey and Greece should “update” the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, with Sofia saying that a discussion of peace treaties and existing borders is not beneficial to the international community and stability in the region.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said that the Turkish ambassador in Sofia had been given this message at a December 8 meeting.

Erdogan’s statement on the Lausanne Treaty, and other topics, riled his Greek hosts during the Turkish president’s historic visit to Athens.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that the country had always adhered to the principles of international law, the UN Charter, and the principles of the Helsinki Final Act of 1975.

