Remembrance Sunday 2017 service to be held in Sofia on November 12

The annual Remembrance Sunday service, to commemorate the sacrifice of those who have fallen in times of war, will be held at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Sofia Central Cemetery on November 12 2017.

The service in Sofia is organised jointly by the British and Irish, German, Italian and French embassies. All are welcome to attend.

The ceremony in Sofia will start at precisely 10.50am at the British Military Cemetery, and will be followed by services at the German, Italian and French military cemeteries.

The Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery is the final resting place of about 200 servicemen from the UK and Commonwealth countries Australia, Canada, New Zealand and South Africa.

Sofia War Cemetery is in the Central Sofia Cemetery which is the main city cemetery. It is at 14 Zavodska Street, about two km north of the railway station on Purva Bulgarska Armiya Street, with the cemetery entrance opposite Mara Buneva Street. The Commonwealth War Graves Commision cemetery is to the rear right hand side.

On November 13, a Service of Remembrance will be held in Plovdiv. The ceremony begins promptly at 11am, and will take place at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery, at Plovdiv Central Cemetery – the resting site of 55 Commonwealth servicemen. Guests should arrive through the central entrance of the cemetery, where they could also ask for directions to the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery.

