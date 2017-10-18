FDI in Bulgaria in January-August 2017 was 516.4M euro

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first eight months of the year stood at 516.4 million euro, the equivalent of one per cent of the gross domestic product, statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on October 18. In the same period of 2016, FDI was 1.12 billion euro.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, stood at 21.8 million euro (compared to 561.9 million euro in January-August 2016, but swinging into positive territory compared to an outflow of 17.8 million euro in the first seven months of 2017) and re-invested earnings accounted for an outflow of 10.5 million euro (versus an inflow of 258.6 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

To read the full story, please click here.

Comments

comments