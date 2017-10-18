Bulgarian Cabinet approves salary hike for senior Government appointees

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Government said on October 18 that it has approved amendments to a 2010 ordinance on civil servants’ wages, which will raise the salaries of senior political appointees in ministry jobs. The amended regulations will impact deputy ministers, and the chiefs of staff of the prime minister, deputy prime ministers and ministers.

Under the amended ordinance, the base salaries of these officials would be linked to the salaries of Cabinet ministers. Thus, the prime minister’s chief of staff will receive a monthly base salary equal to 90 per cent of a minister’s base salary, the deputy ministers and chiefs of staff to deputy prime ministers will receive base salaries equal to 85 per cent of a minister’s base salary, while chiefs of staff to ministers will have a base salary equal to 80 per cent of a minister’s base salary.

(Bulgaria’s Council of Ministers building. Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

